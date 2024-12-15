German activists echo global calls to free Leonard Peltier: "Take a stand for justice"

German activists last week rallied in front of the US Consulate in Leipzig to demand the release of imprisoned Indigenous freedom fighter Leonard Peltier.

German activists hold signs and banners calling for the release of Indigenous political prisoner Leonard Peltier during a monthly vigil outside the US Consulate in Leipzig. © Courtesy of Elke Zimmer A core of activists in and around Leipzig – a city of around 600,000 in eastern Germany – has been gathering near the US Consulate to hold vigils for Peltier at regular intervals over the past decade. Bone-chilling winter temperatures did not stop participants from meeting Wednesday, nor were spirits dampened when the music stick – usually used to blast protest songs toward the villa housing the US diplomatic mission – broke. The lead local organizers, Elke and Holger Zimmer, are volunteers with TOKÁTA – LPSG RheinMain e.V. The group holds actions in cities around Germany in support of Peltier's freedom and is also involved in other Indigenous solidarity initiatives. The demonstrations are an opportunity to send a message to the US government and to engage with passersby about Peltier's cause. Volunteers have also been collecting signatures on a Europe-wide clemency petition, to be delivered to President Joe Biden before his White House term ends on January 20. The frequency of the now-monthly gatherings in Leipzig increased after former President Barack Obama left office in 2017. The Zimmers recall the hope, then shattering disappointment they felt when Obama declined to grant clemency to Peltier in his final days as president. Now, the activists are imploring Biden to follow through before he is replaced next month by Donald Trump.

Holger Zimmer volunteers at a stand for Leonard Peltier at the annual Rosa Luxemburg Conference in Berlin, Germany. © Courtesy of Elke Zimmer Peltier's decades-long struggle has resonated with people around the world, including the Zimmers, who see his continued incarceration as a grave injustice with global repercussions. Elke and Holger grew up in the former German Democratic Republic, a socialist country that existed from 1949 until 1990, when it was absorbed into the Western-aligned Federal Republic of Germany. They recall seeing Peltier's arrest in the news as children. Years later, the Zimmers decided to stop by the Pine Ridge Reservation on the way to visit their daughter in Canada. Although they were there as tourists and had a very limited view into reservation life, the couple were astonished by the conditions of poverty and deprivation they witnessed. The experience spurred the Zimmers' activism when they returned to Germany. Together with Dr. Michael Koch, founder of the TOKÁTA organization, they visited Pine Ridge two more times, including for the annual Oglala Commemoration Day. On one occasion, Elke Zimmer recalls hearing Peltier speak on the phone from prison. Organizers played the call to the crowd over a loudspeaker. Although she couldn't understand Peltier's words due to the language barrier, Zimmer got goosebumps hearing his voice, which she said projected strength and calm in spite of the severity of his situation. "I found that unbelievable, and I'm shaking again now just remembering it – and not from the cold," she told TAG24 NEWS during Wednesday's rally (translated from German). Asked what her message to Biden would be as he prepares to leave office, Zimmer said: "He should show courage and take a stand for justice. The worldwide protests over the decades, they can't go for naught."