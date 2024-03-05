Jack Teixeira: Accused Pentagon leaker faces long prison sentence after entering plea

Boston, Massachusetts - The US airman accused of leaking a trove of top-secret Pentagon documents pleaded guilty Monday under a deal that saw him sentenced to some 17 years in prison in return for prosecutors dropping more serious espionage charges.

US airman Jack Teixeira pleaded guilty and was sentenced to nearly 17 years behind bars for leaking top-secret Pentagon information on social media. © Social Media Website/via Reuters

Jack Teixeira, once a low-level Massachusetts Air National Guard IT specialist, was accused of orchestrating the most damaging leak of US classified documents in a decade, some of which concerned the war in Ukraine.



Had he faced charges under the Espionage Act, Teixeira could have been imprisoned for life.

Instead, he appeared in a federal court in an orange prison jumpsuit Monday and pleaded guilty to six counts of willful transmission of national defense information.

He will be sentenced to up to 16 years and eight months under the agreement, and must pay a fine of $50,000 and assist intelligence officials to understand the extent and impact of his disclosures.

Asked by the presiding judge whether he disputed any evidence, Teixeira said he did not. Asked whether he knew the documents were classified, he responded, "Yes, your honor."

Teixeira was detained in April 2023 in a dramatic arrest broadcast live on TV networks.

He was accused of posting the documents – some dated as recently as March 2023 – to a private chat group on the social media platform Discord. Some of the files later appeared on other sites, including Twitter, 4Chan, and Telegram.