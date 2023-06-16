Jack Teixeira hit with more serious charges in Pentagon leak case

Boston, Massachusetts - Jack Teixeira, the US airman accused of leaking top-secret Pentagon documents in an online chat room, was slapped with additional federal charges on Thursday.

Former Air National Guard IT specialist Jack Teixeira was indicted on six additional federal charges in the Pentagon leak scandal. © STEFANI REYNOLDS / AFP

The 21-year-old Air National Guard IT specialist allegedly orchestrated the most damaging leak of US classified documents in a decade.



A federal grand jury in Boston indicted him on six counts of "willful retention and transmission of classified information relating to the national defense."

They each carry sentences of up to 10 years in prison.

The charges are in addition to the two counts filed by prosecutors against Teixeira after his arrest in April.

Teixeira is suspected of posting the documents – some dated as recently as early March – to a private chat group on Discord.

Some of the files later appeared on other sites, including Twitter, 4Chan, and Telegram.

The documents, which soon spread across the internet, pointed to US concern over Ukraine's military capacity to fight off the invading Russian forces and showed Washington had apparently spied on allies Israel and South Korea, among other sensitive details.