US guardsman arrested in Pentagon documents leak probe

North Dighton, Massachusetts - The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has arrested a suspect in the investigation into the publication of explosive US intelligence information on the internet.

21-year-old national guardsman Jack Teixeira has been arrested in the investigation into the leak of classified national defense documents on the internet. © STEFANI REYNOLDS / AFP

The man, who has since been identified as Jack Teixeira, was taken into custody in connection with the "alleged unauthorized removal, retention, and transmission of classified national defense information," US Attorney General Merrick Garland said in Washington on Thursday.

The arrested man is "an employee of the United States Air Force National Guard." He was taken into custody "without incident," Garland said. "This investigation is ongoing."

Teixeira was arrested on Thursday afternoon in North Dighton, Massachusetts. He was taken into custody one week after the first news reports of the security breach emerged.

CNN showed video footage of the arrest, with the police taking away a young man wearing a T-shirt and shorts.

US media had previously circulated the first details about the suspected mole. The man is said to have led a chat group on Discord, a platform popular with video gamers.

He had initially shared the documents with the group as transcripts and later uploaded photos of printed documents there. According to US media, he is 21 years old, but Garland did not give his age.