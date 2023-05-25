January 6 rioter who sat at Pelosi's desk gets four years in prison

Washington DC - The man who sat and put his feet up on then House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's desk during the January 6 riot at the US Capitol was sentenced Wednesday to four and a half years in prison.

Richard Barnett (63) had been convicted on numerous felony and misdemeanor charges earlier this year.



He faced a maximum sentence of 47 years in prison, though prosecutors only argued for a seven-year term. The longest prison sentence imposed on a January 6 rioter so far is 14 years.

Barnett became one of the faces of the right-wing rendezvous when he was photographed lounging in Pelosi's chair. The California Democrat was the Speaker of the House at the time of riot.

"Hey Nancy, Bigo was here you b***h," he wrote in a note to Pelosi, using his nickname.

Barnett was easily identified and arrested days after the riot. In an interview at the time, he claimed he was pushed into Pelosi's office.

"I'll probably be telling them this is what happened all the way to the D.C. jail," he said.