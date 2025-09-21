Trump picks his former attorney to replace fired federal prosecutor

Washington DC - President Donald Trump tapped his former personal attorney Lindsey Halligan to replace as federal prosecutor he abruptly fired on Friday.

President Donald Trump (r.) tapped his former attorney Lindsey Halligan to serve as the US Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. © Collage: AFP/Marco Bello & AFP/Allison Robbert

Halligan will serve as the US Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia.

She succeeds Erik Siebert, who was let go after reportedly being pressured to prosecute Trump's political enemies.

"Lindsey is a tough, smart, and loyal attorney, who has worked with me for a long time, including in the winning fight against the Weaponization of our Justice System by Crooked Joe Biden and the Radical Left Democrats," Trump said in a rambling post on Truth Social.

"As a Partner at the biggest Law Firm in Florida, Lindsey proved herself to be a tremendous trial lawyer, and later represented me (and WON!) in the disgraceful Democrat Documents Hoax, as well as MANY other major, high profile cases."

Halligan currently serves as a special assistant to Trump and is a close ally of the president, having represented him in litigation after the FBI raided his Mar-a-Lago resort in August 2022.

In a separate post on Saturday, the 79-year-old publicly called on Attorney General Pam Bondi to go after former FBI director James Comey, Senator Adam Schiff, and New York Attorney General Letitia James.