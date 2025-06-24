Judge sets controversial precedent on AI training using copyrighted books

San Francisco, California - A federal judge has sided with the AI company Anthropic in its practice of training a chatbot on copyrighted books without permission from the authors.

A federal judge has sided with the AI company Anthropic in its practice of training a chatbot on copyrighted books without permission from the authors. © IMAGO / NurPhoto

In a decision with the potential to set legal precedent, District Court Judge William Asup ruled on Monday that Anthropic's training of its artificial intelligence creation Claude with millions of pirated books was allowed under a "fair use" doctrine in a law called the Copyright Act.

"Use of the books at issue to train Claude and its precursors was exceedingly transformative and was a fair use," Alsup wrote in his decision.

Tremendous amounts of data are needed to train large language models powering generative AI.

Musicians, book authors, visual artists, and news publications have sued AI companies that used their data without permission or payment.

Alsup's decision in favor of Anthropic is a first in the US and could be cited in other cases as a legal precedent by AI firms defending themselves in court.

AI companies generally defend their practices by claiming fair use, arguing that training AI on large data sets fundamentally changes the original content and is necessary for innovation.

Though most of these lawsuits are still in early stages, their outcomes could have a profound effect on the shape of the AI industry.