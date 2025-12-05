Grand jury declines to indict New York AG Letitia James in defeat for Trump

Norfolk, Virginia - A grand jury declined on Thursday to indict New York Attorney General Letitia James, a political foe of President Donald Trump, on mortgage fraud charges.

New York Attorney General Letitia James speaks to the media after she pleaded not guilty to charges that she defrauded her mortgage lender, outside the US District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia on October 24, 2025. © REUTERS

The failure by federal prosecutors to secure an indictment of James comes less than two weeks after the initial case against her was tossed out.

District Judge Cameron Currie dismissed the case against James – and another against former FBI chief James Comey – on the grounds that the US attorney handpicked by Trump who brought the charges was unlawfully appointed.

NBC News said different prosecutors presented the James case to a grand jury in Norfolk, Virginia, on Thursday but failed to get an indictment.

The television network said the Justice Department could still try again.

James (67), a Democrat who successfully prosecuted Trump for fraud, was indicted in October on one count of bank fraud and a second one of making false statements to a financial institution.

Comey (64) was charged in September with making false statements to Congress and obstructing a congressional proceeding.

Both cases have been widely seen as retribution by Trump against political opponents.