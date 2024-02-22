Julian Assange faces wait for decision on whether extradition appeal can go ahead

London, UK - Julian Assange now faces a wait to see whether his final UK bid to bring an appeal over his extradition to the United States can go ahead at the High Court .

Stella Assange, the wife of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, and supporters of her husband march in London as Assange appeals against his extradition to the United States. © REUTERS

The WikiLeaks founder faces extradition to the US over an alleged conspiracy to obtain and disclose national defense information following the publication of hundreds of thousands of leaked documents relating to the Afghanistan and Iraq wars.



In a January 2021 ruling, then-district judge Vanessa Baraitser said that Assange should not be sent to the US, citing a real and "oppressive" risk of suicide, while ruling against him on all other issues.

But later that year, US authorities won their High Court bid to overturn this block, paving the way towards Assange’s extradition.

During a two-day hearing in London, lawyers for the 52-year-old asked for the go-ahead to challenge the original judge’s dismissal of other parts of his case to prevent his extradition.

At the end of Wednesday’s hearing, Dame Victoria Sharp and Mr. Justice Johnson said they would give their decision at a later date.