Justice Department deplores "inhumane" conditions at Atlanta's main prison

Atlanta, Georgia - Conditions at Atlanta's main prison are "inhumane, violent, and hazardous," a Justice Department official said Thursday following an investigation into the Fulton County Jail.

A Department of Justice investigation into the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, Georgia, has revealed an alarming pattern of systemic abuse. © Megan Varner / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"Detention in the Fulton County Jail has amounted to a death sentence for dozens of people who have been murdered or who died as a result of the atrocious conditions inside the facility," Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke said.



"We cannot turn a blind eye to the inhumane, violent, and hazardous conditions that people are subjected to inside the Fulton County Jail," Clarke said.

"At the end of the day, people do not abandon their civil and constitutional rights at the jailhouse door."

In a report last month, the Justice Department said prisons in Georgia, of which Atlanta is the capital, are plagued by assaults, murder, and sexual violence, and officials in the state are "deliberately indifferent" to the horrible conditions.

The latest report focused on conditions at the Fulton County Jail, where former president – and now president-elect – Donald Trump famously had his mug shot taken after being charged with conspiring to overturn the results of the 2020 election.