Justice Department ends lawsuits over police and firefighter hiring discrimination

Washington DC - The Trump administration's Justice Department (DOJ) on Wednesday announced it was ending lawsuits alleging discriminatory hiring practices at police and fire departments.

Attorney General Pam Bondi has directed the DOJ's Civil Rights Division to dismiss lawsuits launched by the Biden administration involving the hiring of police officers and firefighters.

The suits accused departments of discriminating against Black and female applicants in tests given for jobs or promotions.

The move is the Trump administration's latest attack on programs and policies aimed at addressing racial and gender disparities resulting from the US' long legacy of structural white supremacy and patriarchy.

"American communities deserve firefighters and police officers to be chosen for their skill and dedication to public safety – not to meet DEI quotas," Bondi said in a statement.

The announcement impacts several pending cases, including one which resulted in a settlement agreement with the Maryland State Police after an investigation found written hiring tests discriminated against Black applicants while physical fitness tests discriminated against female applicants.

The Biden administration pointed to statistical analyses showing that Black and female applicants were disproportionately rejected, while the Trump administration has brushed aside the argument that such disparate results are an indicator of discriminatory practices.