"Justice not politics" drove prosecutions, says outgoing US attorney general Merrick Garland

Washington DC - US Attorney General Merrick Garland defended the Justice Department on Thursday against what he called unfounded attacks and said prosecutions under his leadership were driven by "justice, not politics."

US Attorney General Merrick Garland attends his farewell tribute in the Great Hall at the Robert F. Kennedy Department of Justice Building on Thursday in Washington, DC. © Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/AFP CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Garland, in an emotional farewell speech to Justice Department employees, also stressed the importance of maintaining the independence of the department from the White House and Congress.

Garland did not specifically mention Donald Trump or the president-elect's nominee to be his successor as attorney general, Pam Bondi, in his speech. But some of his remarks were clearly aimed at the incoming administration.

"I know that you have faced unfounded attacks simply for doing your jobs," the outgoing attorney general told Justice Department staff.

"But the story that has been told by some outside of this building about what has happened inside of it is wrong... You have worked to pursue justice, not politics."

During his tenure, Garland appointed a special counsel who brought two federal cases against Trump – for seeking to overturn the results of the 2020 election and mishandling classified documents after leaving the White House.

Neither case came to trial and both were dropped in line with a Justice Department policy of not prosecuting a sitting president after Trump won the November election.