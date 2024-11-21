Trump reveals new pick for attorney general after Gaetz withdraws

Washington DC - President-elect Donald Trump tapped Pam Bondi, a staunch ally who helped defend the ex-leader against impeachment, as US attorney general on Thursday following firebrand Matt Gaetz's withdrawal from the running.

President-elect Donald Trump tapped Pam Bondi (r.), a staunch ally who helped defend the ex-leader against impeachment, as US attorney general on Thursday. © MANDEL NGAN / AFP

The nomination of Bondi, a former Florida attorney general who served as a surrogate during the 2024 campaign and pushed to de-legitimize vote counting in swing state Pennsylvania in 2020, could be seen as a useful tool for Trump in his attempt to settle personal grievances.

"For too long, the partisan Department of Justice has been weaponized against me and other Republicans – Not anymore," Trump wrote on his Truth Social network in announcing Bondi's nomination.

Bondi (59) was a member of Trump's legal team during his first Senate impeachment trial, in which he was alleged to have pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, using aid as leverage, to hand over political dirt on Biden.

"Pam will refocus the DOJ to its intended purpose of fighting Crime, and Making America Safe Again," Trump wrote, adding that she is "smart and tough, and is an AMERICA FIRST Fighter."