Trump sees latest federal case disappear as judge grants Jack Smith's request

Washington DC - President-elect Donald Trump saw another case against him dropped as special counsel Jack Smith continues winding up his legal efforts.

President-elect Donald Trump saw another federal case against him dropped Tuesday, as an appeals court dismissed the classified documents case. © Chip Somodevilla / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Monday, Judge Tanya Chutkan granted Smith's request to dismiss the Justice Department's case over Trump's attempts to overturn his 2020 election defeat.

On Tuesday, the US 11th Circuit Court of Appeals issued a similar ruling, dismissing a Trump's classified documents case, in which he was accused of taking top-secret documents from the White House and storing improperly at his Mar-a-Lago home, as well as blocking federal efforts to retrieve them.

Following Trump's recent re-election win, Smith has been winding down his cases, in line with the Justice Department's policy of not going after sitting presidents.

District Judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump appointee, dismissed the documents case, which was considered the strongest of Smith's cases, back in July on the grounds that the special counsel was unlawfully appointed.

Smith and his team appealed the ruling and were given high chances of success, but Trump's re-election has put an end to the effort.