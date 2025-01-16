Trump's AG pick Pam Bondi refuses to say he lost 2020 election during confirmation hearing
Washington DC - Pam Bondi, president-elect Donald Trump's nominee for attorney general, refused to confirm he lost the 2020 election during her Senate confirmation hearing.
On Wednesday afternoon, Bondi sat for the hearing, in which senators interviewed her as they prepare to vote to approve or decline her nomination.
At one point, Sen. Dick Durbin, a Democrat of Illinois, told Bondi he believed part of being AG is having the ability to tell the president that he is wrong, and asked if she can say Trump lost the 2020 election despite his refusal to do so.
"President [Joe Biden] is the President of the United States," Bondi responded, subtly dodging the question. "He was duly sworn in, and he is the President of the United States. There was a peaceful transition of power."
"President Trump left office and was overwhelmingly elected in 2024," she added.
Bondi went on to claim that while working in Pennsylvania as an advocate for Trump's campaign during the race, she "saw many things there," but said "of course" she accepts the results of the election.
Durbin called her out for failing to give a simple "yes or no," adding, "the length of your answer is an indication that you weren't prepared to answer yes."
Pam Bondi refuses to betray Donald Trump
Bondi is the former AG of Florida and a staunch MAGA Republican.
Critics have expressed concerns over her unquestioning loyalty to Trump and her willingness to carry out some of his most controversial ideas and campaign promises as well as push his misinformation.
She was asked by Democrats repeatedly about the 2020 election throughout the hearing, but always found a way to avoid betraying Trump.
When Sen. Adam Schiff asked her directly if Trump lost, Bondi responded that she will "never play politics" and accused the California Democrat of "trying to engage me in a gotcha."
When Hawaii Sen. Mazie Hirono pressed her on the issue, Bondi awkwardly sat in silence, which Hirono described as "disturbing."
Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal later said he was "troubled and deeply disturbed" by Bondi's "non-responses," as she should be able to "speak truth to power."
