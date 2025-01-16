Trump's AG pick Pam Bondi refuses to say he lost 2020 election during confirmation hearing

Washington DC - Pam Bondi, president-elect Donald Trump 's nominee for attorney general, refused to confirm he lost the 2020 election during her Senate confirmation hearing.

On Wednesday afternoon, Bondi sat for the hearing, in which senators interviewed her as they prepare to vote to approve or decline her nomination.

At one point, Sen. Dick Durbin, a Democrat of Illinois, told Bondi he believed part of being AG is having the ability to tell the president that he is wrong, and asked if she can say Trump lost the 2020 election despite his refusal to do so.

"President [Joe Biden] is the President of the United States," Bondi responded, subtly dodging the question. "He was duly sworn in, and he is the President of the United States. There was a peaceful transition of power."

"President Trump left office and was overwhelmingly elected in 2024," she added.

Bondi went on to claim that while working in Pennsylvania as an advocate for Trump's campaign during the race, she "saw many things there," but said "of course" she accepts the results of the election.

Durbin called her out for failing to give a simple "yes or no," adding, "the length of your answer is an indication that you weren't prepared to answer yes."