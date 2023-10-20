Colorado funeral home improperly stored almost 200 bodies as cops investigate "horrific" scene

Penrose, Colorado - Police in Colorado are trying to identify at least 189 decomposing corpses found at a "green" funeral home.

Police are investigating the Return to Nature Funeral Home, where almost 200 improperly stored bodies were found. © Screenshot/Instagram/returntonaturecolorado

Officers were called to the Return to Nature Funeral Home earlier this month after reports of an "abhorrent smell" from the property in the town of Penrose, 100 miles south of Denver.



Investigators say they were greeted with a "horrific" scene of scores of festering bodies.

The funeral home's owner, Jon Hallford, acknowledged to regulators that he had a "problem."

"Mr. Hallford... claimed that he practices taxidermy" at the property, according to an order that suspended the home's registration as a funeral establishment.

Investigators initially said they had located and removed at least 115 "improperly stored" bodies at the home, but this week raised that total to 189. They warned that number could change again as they sift through the evidence.

The FBI, which is assisting in the probe, issued a questionnaire to families who think they may have a loved one involved.