Cop who killed Breonna Taylor gets new job in Kentucky sheriff's office

Carrollton, Kentucky - The former Louisville Metro police officer who fatally shot Breonna Taylor now has a new job in a sheriff's office in Carroll County, Kentucky.

Myles Cosgrove, the ex-Louisville Metro cop who shot and killed Breonna Taylor, is reportedly back on active duty. © Leigh Vogel / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The Carroll County Sheriff's Office on Saturday confirmed it has hired Myles Cosgrove, the officer fired in Louisville over the March 2020 killing of a 26-year-old Black woman named Breonna Taylor, WHAS-TV reported.

Investigators say Cosgrove fired 16 rounds into Taylor's home on a no-knock warrant. It is believed that a bullet from his gun killed the emergency room technician.

Cosgrove, who is white, was not indicted by a grand jury. One of his colleagues, Brett Hankison, was charged with wanton endangerment over his role in the shooting but was later found not guilty.

The Kentucky Law Enforcement Council voted in November not to rescind Cosgrove's state peace officer certification, opening the door for him to apply for other policing jobs.

Cosgrove is reportedly already on active duty.