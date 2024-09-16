Four shot after police open fire on fare jumper in NYC subway station

New York, New York - Four people were wounded on Sunday after police officers opened fire on a fare jumper in a crowded subway station in New York City .

According to The Guardian, shortly after 3 PM at the Sutter Avenue station in Brownsville, two NYPD officers began following a man they believed had avoided the subway fare.

Police Chief Jeffrey Maddrey claims that upon confronting the man, he told officers, "I'm going to kill you if you don't stop following me."

Maddrey then claims the officers noticed the man had a knife, so both fired their stun guns, which failed to incapacitate him.

As the suspect began advancing on the officers, allegedly brandishing the knife, they fired multiple rounds in response.

Two innocent bystanders were hit by bullets, with one striking a 37-year-old man in the head and another grazing a 26-year-old woman. The suspect was also struck, along with one of the officers who was hit by friendly fire.

All the victims are reportedly in stable condition and expected to make full recoveries.

While the suspect's identity has not been revealed, authorities say he has 20 prior arrests and a history of severe mental illness.

Police commissioner Thomas Donlan said a thorough investigation is underway, but quickly blamed the suspect for the incident.