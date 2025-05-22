Woman shot by federal agents outside CIA headquarters

Langley, Virginia - A woman was recently shot by federal agents outside the headquarters of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

On Thursday, a woman was shot by law enforcement outside the headquarters of the Central Intelligence Agency, and is now in police custody. © IMAGO / Newscom / AdMedia

According to CNN, the woman approached the front gates of the headquarters in her car around 4 AM early Thursday morning and was shot by agency security officers.

The woman was quickly taken to a medical facility and is now in police custody.

"There was a security incident that law enforcement responded to outside CIA Headquarters," a CIA spokesperson said.

"The main gate is currently closed until further notice. Additional details will be made available as appropriate."

Sources reportedly told CBS News that the woman "failed to stop" at the gate, but authorities have not confirmed the claim.

The incident comes a week after a man was arrested for brandishing a handgun at the headquarters' gates and threatening to harm himself and others in a standoff that lasted several hours.

It also comes only hours after the fatal shooting of two Israeli embassy staffers in nearby Washington DC late Wednesday night, which has left many in the area on edge.

