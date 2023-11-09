NYPD complaints skyrocket to 11-year high under Mayor Eric Adams

New York, New York - Complaints against the New York Police Department (NYPD) are at an 11-year high, sparking renewed criticism of conservative Democratic mayor and former cop Eric Adams.

The latest monthly report from NYC's independent Civilian Complaint Review Board (CCRB) recorded 4,262 misconduct complaints filed against NYPD officers as of the end of September 2023.

This is the highest number of complaints by this time in the year since 2012, The Guardian reported. At that time, Michael Bloomberg was mayor, and the NYPD was engaging in widespread, unconstitutional stop-and-frisk campaigns in Black and brown communities.

Now, under the leadership of ex-NYPD captain Adams, the Big Apple is on track to reach levels of complaints not seen in over a decade.

Since Adams took the helm of the city government in 2022, there has been a sharp increase in stop-and-frisk encounters and dangerous vehicle chases, as well as an erosion of accountability measures for officers.

Data collected by the CCRB also show that complaints about traffic stops on are the rise. As of late October, 515 complaints had been filed this year, up from 318 in all of 2022.