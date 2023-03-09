Police footage shows Utah officers fire fatal shots into car during traffic stop

Farmington, Utah - Newly released body cam footage shows several police officers open fire on a car during a traffic stop, killing the man inside. His family has called the incident a "brutal murder ."

The Farmington Police Department has released body cam footage of a traffic stop turned fatal, after officers fired shots into a car during a traffic stop (file photo). © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

On March 1, 25-year-old Chase Allan was reportedly pulled over in Farmington, Utah, for what the officer said was an "illegitimate license plate."

According to a statement from the Farmington Police Department (FPD), Allan became "non-compliant" with the initial officer, and backup was called.

"I don't need registration, and I don't answer questions," Allan is seen saying in body cam footage released by police on Wednesday.

As backup arrives, the initial officer tells Allan to step out of the vehicle, but he refuses.

"If you don't step out we're going to break the window and pull you out," an officer is heard saying.

As officers proceed to remove Allan from the vehicle, one is heard repeatedly yelling "Gun!" prompting all five officers on the scene to fire a barrage of bullets into the vehicle. Reports claim they shot 12 plus rounds into the car while he was still sitting inside.

Allan was rushed to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.