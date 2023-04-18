Secret Chinese "police station" in NYC leads to two arrests

New York, New York - Two people were arrested in New York for allegedly operating a Chinese "secret police station" in the city, according to law enforcement officials.

The two suspects, aged 59 and 61, are accused of opening and operating the office in lower Manhattan on behalf of China's Ministry of Public Security.



Both were arrested at their New York homes, the Justice Department said, without revealing their nationalities.

They are charged with conspiring to act as agents of the Chinese government and obstructing justice by destroying evidence.

"The police station – which closed in the fall of 2022 after those operating it became aware of the FBI’s investigation – occupied a floor in an office building in Manhattan’s Chinatown," the statement said.

The Justice Department alleged that the office was used to monitor and intimidate dissidents and those critical of the government in Beijing.