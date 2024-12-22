Top NYPD officer resigns amid damning sexual misconduct allegations
New York, New York - Jeffrey Maddrey, the Chief of the New York Police Department, has stepped down amid damning allegations of sexual misconduct.
According to CNN, Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch accepted Maddrey's resignation on Friday night, with the department's chief of patrol, John Chell, expected to fill the vacant role.
His resignation came after Lt. Quathisha Epps – an administrator in Maddrey's office – filed a complaint against the city claiming her boss engaged in "quid pro quo sexual harassment" by coercing her to "perform unwanted sexual favors in exchange for overtime opportunities in the workplace."
When Epps fought back, Maddrey allegedly accused her of abusing overtime, leading the department to launch an investigation into the matter. She has since been suspended without pay, which came as she was preparing to retire from the force.
Reports have found that Epps was the highest-paid officer in 2024, as she made over $400,000, half of which came from overtime pay.
The police department refused to comment on the allegations but told the outlet it "takes all allegations of sexual misconduct seriously and will thoroughly investigate this matter."
Attorneys for Jeffrey Maddrey and Quathisha Epps weigh in
An attorney for Epps told CNN that Maddrey's resignation "should have been done a long time ago," adding his client "endured profound harm at the hands of individuals who exploited their positions of power for personal gain."
In a statement to the New York Post, an attorney for Maddrey said it was "a convenient time to accuse somebody of misconduct" after Epps was "caught stealing time."
"She's obviously drowning and in the deep end of the pool without a lifesaver," the attorney claimed. "She wants to take down as many people as she can."
Several sources, including former NYPD officers, recently told the Post that the misconduct was an "open secret" and alleged that there are "many more" victims.
Cover photo: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire