Why did police stop a children's choir from singing the national anthem at the US Capitol?

Washington DC - A children's choir was prevented from performing the national anthem at the US Capitol. What were the police thinking?

Republicans have expressed outrage after police prevented a group of children from performing the national anthem in the US Capitol. © Collage: Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/Twitter/RepMTG

The US Capitol is subject to very high security regulations, especially after the January 6 riot, but since when does a children's choir pose a danger?

A viral video on Twitter shows a youth choir from Greenville, South Carolina, being interrupted by a police officer during a performance over the weekend.

The children, who are about to sing the national anthem, look around puzzled. The audience also appears not to know what is going on. Shortly after, the choir is expelled from the building.

Police later told Fox News that a "miscommunication" was the cause of the problem and that they thought the Rushingbrook Children's Choir did not have permission to perform.

"I was shocked, I was dismayed, I was stunned," said choir director David Rasbach, adding that he had secured permission from three congressional offices before the performance.

Republican politicians also spoke out to exploit the misunderstanding for their own purposes, claiming the Capitol Police had deliberately tried to prevent the national anthem from being sung due to political bias.