Leonard Peltier, Indigenous freedom fighter, gets parole hearing in last-ditch bid for release

Coleman, Florida - Imprisoned Indigenous freedom fighter Leonard Peltier had a high-stakes parole hearing on Monday after nearly five decades behind bars.

Leonard Peltier of the American Indian Movement had his first parole hearing since 2009 as he remains incarcerated at a maximum-security prison in Coleman, Florida. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press

At 79 years old, Peltier had his first parole hearing in 15 years in what many see as his last chance for release in his lifetime.

The Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa member and American Indian Movement icon was convicted in the 1975 killings of two FBI agents on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation. He has been locked up in a maximum-security prison for the last 48 years – steadfastly maintaining his innocence during that time.

"Throughout the years, Peltier has never accepted responsibility or shown remorse," FBI Director Christopher Wray wrote in a June 7 letter to acting US Parole Commission Chair Patricia Cushwa.

"He is wholly unfit for parole," Wray claimed, calling him a "remorseless killer."

But many Indigenous communities, human rights organizations, and legal experts disagree with the FBI's continued opposition to Peltier's release.

"Given the ongoing, unresolved concerns about the fairness of Leonard Peltier’s incarceration, that he has spent nearly 50 years in prison, his age, and ongoing and chronic health issues, granting parole on humanitarian grounds in this case is not only timely but a necessary measure in the interests of both justice and mercy," Amnesty International's Executive Director Paul O'Brien argued in a letter to the US Parole Commission.

Peltier's struggle for freedom has also gained support from Nelson Mandela, Coretta Scott King, Pope Francis, the United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention, and even the top prosecutor in his case, former US Attorney James Reynolds.