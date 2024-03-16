Leonard Peltier: Senators urge release of imprisoned Indigenous freedom fighter

Washington DC - A group of United States senators has once again called for the release of Indigenous freedom fighter Leonard Peltier , the country's longest-held political prisoner.

Hawaii Senator Brian Schatz led several of his colleagues in a new letter calling for the "compassionate release" of the American Indian Movement's Leonard Peltier. © OLIVIER DOULIERY / AFP

"Mr. Peltier, who has been imprisoned for the past 49 years and is suffering from severe health conditions, should be able to return home and live out his remaining days among his own people," a group of seven Democratic senators wrote in a Friday letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland.

The action was led by Brian Schatz of Hawaii, chairman of the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs. Fellow signatories included Mazie Hirono of Hawaii, Ed Markey of Massachusetts, Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Tina Smith of Minnesota, Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, and Peter Welch of Vermont.

"It is time that the federal government rectifies the grave injustice of Mr. Peltier’s continued imprisonment, and strongly urge you to allow for his compassionate release," the senators said.

Last October, a bipartisan group of US lawmakers signed a similar letter calling for Peltier's release just ahead of Indigenous Peoples' Day amid strong public pressure from Indigenous activists and allies.

The demand for Peltier's freedom has also gained support from the United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention.