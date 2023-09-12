Leonard Peltier, imprisoned Indigenous freedom fighter, turns 79 as activists rally for his release

Washington DC - Indigenous and human rights activists rallied outside the White House on Tuesday demanding President Joe Biden use his executive authority to release political prisoner Leonard Peltier on his 79th birthday, after nearly five decades behind bars.

Protesters rally outside the White House demanding the release of imprisoned Indigenous activist Leonard Peltier on September 12, 2023. © MANDEL NGAN / AFP

"79 years ago, on this very day, a warrior was born!" National Congress of American Indians President Fawn Sharp told the crowd. "For 79 years, this warrior – a relative, our elder – walked these lands with purpose, with a fire, and with a calling, a special calling upon his life, and he has galvanized a movement for justice in the United States."



"We're also here with purpose to call out the president of the United States," she continued to cheers and drum beats, "the only person on the face of this planet that has the sole decision. It is a choice he has to make, to release Leonard, a relative."

The Washington DC rally, hosted by NDN Collective and Amnesty International USA, was the final stop on a Free Leonard Peltier caravan tour that kicked off last week, beginning at Jumping Bull Ranch and traveling through Rapid City, South Dakota; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Chicago, Illinois; and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Peltier himself has also spoken out on his birthday, saying in a new message to supporters, "I may leave this place in a box. That is a cold truth. But I have put my heart and soul into making our world a better place and there is a lot of work left to do – I would like to get out and do it with you."

"I know that the spirit warriors coming up behind me have the heart and soul to fight racism and oppression, and to fight the greed that is poisoning our lands, waters, and people," he added. "We are still here."