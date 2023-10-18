Free Leonard Peltier: Indigenous rights advocates take fight to the United Nations

Indigenous organizations and representatives and their allies called on the US government to release Leonard Peltier during the 139th session of the United Nations Human Rights Committee. © Water Protector Legal Collective

Expanding Indigenous rights and ending extreme sentencing practices were central themes at this year's review of the United States by the UN Human Rights Committee, with the case of Leonard Peltier, the country's longest-held political prisoner, featuring prominently in the proceedings.

A member of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa, Peltier was taken into US custody after he was convicted of killing two FBI agents in a shootout on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota in June 1975. He was sentenced to two terms of life imprisonment and is currently incarcerated in a maximum-security facility in Coleman, Florida.

There is no evidence to justify locking Peltier up for nearly five decades and repeatedly denying him parole, his supporters say. Records suggest the FBI coerced witnesses and excluded and falsified evidence in the 1977 murder trial. Even the top prosecutor in the case, former US Attorney James Reynolds, has called for the American Indian Movement icon's release.

Dr. Changrok Soh of South Korea, vice chair of the Human Rights Committee, agreed with Indigenous representatives in Geneva that Peltier's long imprisonment raises grave concerns. On Tuesday, he asked the US delegation to clarify: "Civil society shadow reports have noted that 'death by incarceration' continues to disproportionately impact Black and Indigenous Peoples in the US. Can the state party describe what it is doing regarding life sentences for political prisoners, in particular, the case of Indigenous political prisoner Leonard Peltier, who is now – at 79 years old – the longest serving US political prisoner and has served 48 years in prison?"

A representative of the Department of Justice on Wednesday said the US government cannot answer the question, as there is a pending clemency petition for Peltier.