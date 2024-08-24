Man fired after peeing in New York hotel lobby seeks financial relief

New York, New York - A Lenovo computer salesman has found himself in a swirl of trouble, fired from his job after he says a bladder condition forced him to relieve himself in a lobby of his Times Square hotel.

A Lenovo salesman is seeking financial relief after getting fired from his job for relieving himself in the lobby of the Westin New York hotel. © IMAGO / Pond5 Images

Richard Becker (66) is seeking at least $1.5 million from the American subsidiary of the Chinese computer giant after being dismissed for the wrongful wee, according to a lawsuit filed Friday in New York State Supreme Court and seen by AFP.



He accused the company of "discrimination on the basis of disability in violation of New York State and New York City human rights laws."

According to the suit, Becker was returning to his hotel near New York's Times Square after a work dinner in February when he found himself "overwhelmed" and forced to answer nature's call in a vestibule located on a separate floor from the main lobby.

"A coworker noticed Becker urinating, and – out of apparent spite and malice – promptly reported him to HR, even though Becker's conduct caused no harm to anyone whatsoever," the lawsuit said.

Becker said he has been dealing with a chronic bladder condition since 2016 and is under the treatment of a urologist. The court filing said Lenovo colleagues and managers were aware of his condition.

"No sympathy, let alone compliance with the law, would be forthcoming from Lenovo. Instead, within days, Becker was terminated by his employer, following a sham HR 'investigation' in which he was not even interviewed," the lawsuit said.

The Long Island man has been unemployed since.