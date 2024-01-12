Maryland election board member resigns following Jan. 6 related arrest

Washington DC - Carlos Ayala, a member of Maryland's State Board of Elections, resigned from his position following his recent arrest in relation to his participation in the January 6 Capitol riots .

According to a press release from The Department of Justice, Ayala (52) was arrested on Tuesday "on felony and misdemeanor charges related to his conduct during the breach of the US Capitol."

Surveillance footage caught Ayala, who wore an American flag hoodie, a pin that read "Stop the Steal!" and a gas mask, illegally gathered with a group of rioters on restricted Capitol grounds.

The Republican also wielded "a distinctive black and white flag affixed to a PVC pipe flagpole bearing the words 'We the People' and 'DEFEND,'" and "an image of an M-16-style rifle."

The footage shows him with a group that climbed over police barricades and attempted to force their way into multiple entrances to the Capitol building.

Ayala is seen waving his flag through a hole in a window and jabbing at a law enforcement officer on the other side, who proceeds to pull the flag into the building. After the rioters successfully breach the door, Ayala allegedly threw part of what was believed to be the flag into the building, striking at least one officer.

Shortly after, Ayala leaves the breached entrance and is seen on body came footage pacing in front of a line of officers, urging them to "Join us!"

Ayala is being represented by James Trusty, a former attorney for former President Donald Trump, and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing next month in Washington DC.