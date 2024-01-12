Maryland election board member resigns following Jan. 6 related arrest
Washington DC - Carlos Ayala, a member of Maryland's State Board of Elections, resigned from his position following his recent arrest in relation to his participation in the January 6 Capitol riots.
According to a press release from The Department of Justice, Ayala (52) was arrested on Tuesday "on felony and misdemeanor charges related to his conduct during the breach of the US Capitol."
Surveillance footage caught Ayala, who wore an American flag hoodie, a pin that read "Stop the Steal!" and a gas mask, illegally gathered with a group of rioters on restricted Capitol grounds.
The Republican also wielded "a distinctive black and white flag affixed to a PVC pipe flagpole bearing the words 'We the People' and 'DEFEND,'" and "an image of an M-16-style rifle."
The footage shows him with a group that climbed over police barricades and attempted to force their way into multiple entrances to the Capitol building.
Ayala is seen waving his flag through a hole in a window and jabbing at a law enforcement officer on the other side, who proceeds to pull the flag into the building. After the rioters successfully breach the door, Ayala allegedly threw part of what was believed to be the flag into the building, striking at least one officer.
Shortly after, Ayala leaves the breached entrance and is seen on body came footage pacing in front of a line of officers, urging them to "Join us!"
Ayala is being represented by James Trusty, a former attorney for former President Donald Trump, and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing next month in Washington DC.
Carlos Ayala resigns from the Maryland Board of Elections
On Thursday morning, Ayala announced to the State Board of Elections, the governing body that oversees the state's elections, that he was resigning from the position. He was appointed to the post by the Maryland Republican Party last spring.
Maryland Republican Chair Nicole Beus Harris told Maryland Matters that the state's Republican Party will recommend a replacement for Ayala, while loosely defending his actions.
"The MDGOP believes in the 1st Amendment and in the American principle that one is innocent until proven guilty," she explained. "That said, Mr. Ayala did choose to resign because he believes that the 2024 elections process and the State Board of Elections is extremely important, and should not be muddied with distraction."
Three years after the Capitol riots, the DOJ has reported "more than 1,265 individuals have been charged in nearly all 50 states" in relation to crimes committed that day."
"The investigation remains ongoing," they added.
Cover photo: Collage: The US Department of Justice