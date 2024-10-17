Menendez brothers' family call for release as prosecutors review new evidence

Los Angeles, California - Relatives of Lyle and Erik Menendez on Wednesday pleaded for the release of the long- imprisoned brothers as prosecutors review new evidence concerning the infamous 1989 murder of their parents.

Family members of Lyle and Erik Menendez urged their release from prison after new evidence emerged in their infamous case. © MARIO TAMA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The grisly shotgun slayings of wealthy music mogul Jose Menendez and his wife Kitty in their Beverly Hills home – and their sons' sensational televised murder trials – became the subject of a media frenzy. A hit Netflix series has recently sparked fresh interest in the case.

The brothers, aged 21 and 18 at the time of the murders, tearfully testified they killed their parents for fear of their own lives after years of sexual abuse by their father.

They were convicted of first-degree murder and have been serving life sentences in prison without possibility of parole since their sentencing in 1996.

"As details of Lyle and Eric's abuse came to light, it became clear that their actions, while tragic, were the desperate response of two boys trying to survive the unspeakable cruel(ty) of their father," their 92-year-old aunt Joan VanderMolen said Wednesday.

"Lyle and Erik have already paid a heavy price, discarded by a system that failed to recognize their pain," she told a news conference attended by some 30 relatives.