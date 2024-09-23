Kim Kardashian visits Menendez brothers in prison amid TV show controversy

San Diego, California - Kim Kardashian has continued her prison reform efforts by visiting with convicted murderers Lyle and Erik Menendez.

Kim Kardashian (r.) reportedly visited convicted killers, Lyle (c.) and Erik Menendez. © Collage: VINCE BUCCI & MIKE COPPOLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The Hollywood Reporter reports that the 43-year-old criminal justice advocate visited 40 inmates at the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility, including the Menendez brothers, over the weekend.

Kim was joined by actor Cooper Koch, who plays Erik in Ryan Murphy's controversial Netflix adaption, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, as well as her sister, Khloé, and her mom, Kris Jenner.

The Kardashians star is said to have spoken with the inmates about her prison reform program and the Greenspace project, which both Menendez brothers are involved in – but was there more to Kim's visit?

The timing certainly raises eyebrows as follows the intense backlash over Ryan's series, which debuted on Friday.

Erik's wife, Tammi, recently slammed the crime-drama on X as "disheartening slander," adding, "I believed we had moved beyond the lies and ruinous character portrayals of Lyle, creating a caricature of Lyle rooted in horrible and blatant lies rampant in the show. I can only believe they were done so on purpose."