Allen mall gunman's links to neo-Nazism revealed by authorities

Allen, Texas - Mauricio Garcia, the gunman who killed eight people and wounded seven more at a mall in Allen, Texas, had "neo-Nazi ideations," authorities revealed on Tuesday.

Disturbing new details have emerged about the 33-year-old shooter who opened fire at the Allen Premium Outlets on Saturday, killing a security guard, two elementary school-aged sisters, and a couple along with their three-year-old son.

While investigators still don't know why Garcia committed the heinous act of violence, authorities at a Tuesday afternoon press conference said he had done research into when the mall was busiest and posted images to social media of a store near to where he began his murderous rampage.

Hank Silbey, regional director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, noted that Garcia had three guns on his person and five more in his car – all of which he had purchased legally.

Garcia did not have a known criminal record and was "not on the radar of police at all," Silbey said.