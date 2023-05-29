An Illinois man joked about marrying his wife on TV, but did he murder her?

Quincy, Illinois - A man from Illinois is accused of murdering his wife after partaking in a wild rant on television.

Tim Bliefnick has been charged for the murder of his wife, Rebecca Bliefnick. © Screenshot/Facebook/Quincy Police Department

On the popular game show Family Feud, two families compete against each other.

Questions are posed to 100 people, and the contestants must then try to guess the most frequently given answers.

In 2020, Tim Bliefnick appeared on on the show, smiling with four family members. However, his wife Rebecca "Becky" Bliefnick was not there, per The Independent.

But Tim's response to host Steve Harvey's question about the biggest mistake one makes at their wedding stunned the audience and the other contestants.

His answer for the biggest mistake? Saying "I do."

Tim clarified that it "was not his [answer] to say," adding that he loved his wife.

"I’m going to get in trouble for that, aren’t I?" Tim asks the Family Feud host, who agreed.

But a year later, reality seemed to align with his little joke, as the 39-year-old is now facing charges of two counts of first-degree murder and burglary after his wife Rebecca was found dead in early 2023.