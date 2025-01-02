Attempted murder at NYC subway station as man is pushed in front of oncoming train

New York, New York - A man is being accused of attempted murder for pushing another man in front of an oncoming train, the latest in a recent string of horrifying New York City subway crimes including a woman being burned alive and a multiple stabbing .

According to NYPD, the incident occurred last Tuesday afternoon at the 18th Street Station in Chelsea.

Suspect Kamel Hawkins allegedly pushed a 45-year-old man in front of a speeding subway train for unknown reasons, per CNN.

The victim suffered a head injury and a broken rib and had to be hospitalized in critical condition.

By Tuesday evening, the man was in stable condition.

While he was fortunately not directly hit by the incoming train, he sustained his injuries after falling onto the tracks.