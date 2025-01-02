Attempted murder at NYC subway station as man is pushed in front of oncoming train
New York, New York - A man is being accused of attempted murder for pushing another man in front of an oncoming train, the latest in a recent string of horrifying New York City subway crimes including a woman being burned alive and a multiple stabbing.
According to NYPD, the incident occurred last Tuesday afternoon at the 18th Street Station in Chelsea.
Suspect Kamel Hawkins allegedly pushed a 45-year-old man in front of a speeding subway train for unknown reasons, per CNN.
The victim suffered a head injury and a broken rib and had to be hospitalized in critical condition.
By Tuesday evening, the man was in stable condition.
While he was fortunately not directly hit by the incoming train, he sustained his injuries after falling onto the tracks.
An eyewitness recounts the shocking subway crime
Violet Paley was on the train when the incident occurred. She told CNN that the subway suddenly stopped and that about ten minutes later a conductor made a loudspeaker announcement that they had to evacuate because a man was caught under the tracks.
Shortly after, numerous rescue workers and police officers arrived at the station.
"They pulled him out, and he was laying there, and I saw his hands and fingers move. I was in so much shock that he was alive. It was unbelievable," she recalled.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/X/@nicksortor