Church shooting at Jehovah's Witnesses event leaves several dead in Hamburg

Hamburg, Germany - Several people have been shot dead during an event held by Jehovah's Witnesses in the northern German city of Hamburg, police said on Thursday evening.

Emergency officials and police gathered at the scene of a deadly shooting in Hamburg, Germany, on Thursday. © REUTERS

The police and the city's interior ministry did not initially confirm the number who died.

"According to initial findings, there are several dead among the victims," police said.

A report by Bild newspaper put the number of dead at seven and said at least eight others were injured during the shooting in a Kingdom Hall building.

The attack occurred at around 9 PM local time in the northern Groß Borstel area of the city, where special forces were deployed alongside Hamburg police.

Police were notified of the shooting by a telephone call at around 9:15 PM, according to an official warning that told the public to avoid the area.

A special riot police unit in the vicinity entered the property and even heard a gunshot, a police spokesperson told broadcaster n-tv.

They initially saw dead and injured people and then heard the shot, he said. They found a dead man in the upper part of the building who could have been the perpetrator, although this remains unclear.

There are currently no indications that a perpetrator is on the run.