Detroit man charged in synagogue president's murder

Detroit, Michigan - A Detroit man has been charged with the murder of a synagogue president who was found dead with stab wounds in October, police said Wednesday, adding there was nothing to suggest it was a hate crime.

A suspect has been charged in the October 21 murder of Detroit synagogue president Samantha Woll. © Collage: SARAH RICE / AFP & Screenshot/Facebook/Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue

Michael Jackson-Bolanos (28) was charged with slaying Samantha Woll (40) during a home invasion, the Detroit Police Department said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.



The murder on October 21 came as hate attacks targeting both Jews, Palestinians, and Muslims were on the rise in the United States since October 7 and in Israel's subsequent siege on Gaza.

At the time, police warned against drawing any conclusions that Woll, who presided over the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue which serves metropolitan Detroit, was murdered in an antisemitic attack.

"Let me state very clearly... There are no facts to suggest that this defendant knew Ms. Woll and there are certainly no facts to suggest this was a hate crime," Wayne County prosecutor Kym Worthy told a news conference Wednesday.