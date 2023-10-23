Detroit police release update after shocking murder of synagogue president

Detroit, Michigan - Police probing the stabbing death of Samantha Woll, the president of a Detroit synagogue, said Sunday that no evidence has emerged of antisemitism as a motive.

Detroit police chief James White said in a brief statement that his force is interviewing "individuals with information that may further the investigation" into the killing of Woll. He gave no details.



"No evidence has surfaced suggesting that this crime was motivated by antisemitism," White said.

He said the FBI is assisting Detroit police and he asked for patience as the probe proceeds.

"Everything that can be done to bring this matter to closure is being called into service," White said.

Woll presided over the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue, which serves metropolitan Detroit.

The murder came amid escalating tensions in Jewish and Muslim communities across the US over the Israel-Gaza war. On October 14, six-year-old Palestinian-American Wadea Al-Fayoume was stabbed to death by his landlord in Illinois.