El Paso mall shooting next door to site of past massacre kills at least one

El Paso, Texas - One person was killed and three others were wounded in yet another shooting, this time at a mall in El Paso, Texas on Wednesday.

Police gather outside the Cielo Vista mall in El Paso, Texas, where a shooting took place on Wednesday. © REUTERS

One suspect was detained after gunfire erupted at Cielo Vista mall, local ABC affiliate KVIA reported.



Police then took at least one more person into custody after law enforcement agencies swarmed the mall and surrounding area.

Neither the victims nor the suspects were immediately identified. Cops did not say what led to the gunfire, but they believe it took place in the mall's food court, per CNN.

It's the second horrific tragedy to hit this location in El Paso.

In August 2019, a gunman fatally shot 23 people at a Walmart next door to Cielo Vista mall. The shooter, Patrick Crusius, pleaded guilty to 90 federal crimes last week and will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Wednesday's shooting comes on the heels of a massacre at Michigan State University in which three students were killed.