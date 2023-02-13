Florida man opens fire in hotel, killing worker after being denied cigarette lighter

Paducah, Kentucky - A Florida man allegedly shot and killed an employee at a Kentucky hotel following an earlier assault over a cigarette lighter.

A Florida man assaulted a couple outside a Kentucky hotel before opening fire inside the building, killing a young female employee. © Collage: Screenshot / Google Maps & McCracken County Sheriff's Office

According to ABC News, McCracken County and Paducah law enforcement officers responded to multiple emergency calls regarding an active shooter at a Best Western hotel early Saturday morning.

Authorities arrived on the scene to find a female employee of the hotel with with gunshot wounds to her head and body. She was rushed to a local hospital where she died shortly after from her injuries.

An officer discovered suspect Robert Pannell (55) of Palm Coast, Florida in the parking lot of the hotel, and immediately detained him.

Pannell, a guest at the hotel, allegedly asked a couple in the parking lot for a cigarette lighter. After they denied his request, Pannell assaulted them, and then entered the lobby of the hotel and opened fire, killing the employee.

He was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, assault, wanton endangerment, disorderly conduct, menacing, and resisting arrest.



Authorities have yet to find a possible motive for the shooting as the investigation is still ongoing.