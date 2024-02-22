Gabby Petito's family comes to legal settlement with Brian Laundrie's parents

Two and a half years after the tragic murder of young influencer Gabby Petito , her family has settled in their civil case against the parents of her alleged killer, Brian Laundrie.

Gabby Petito (l.) and Brian Laundrie (r.) traveled across the United States and documented their journey on the Internet. © screenshot/Instagram/@gabspetito

The Laundries' lawyer Steve Bertolino told CNN on Wednesday that both sides had reached an agreement.

The settlement aimed to avoid a protracted personal conflict and ongoing emotional distress, the lawyer said.

Whether and how much money was paid remains unclear, as no details have been made public.

The Petito family said through their lawyer that both sides had "reluctantly agreed" to avoid a difficult and complicated legal battle.

Gabrielle Petito was determined to have been murdered by her boyfriend Brian Laundrie in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming in August 2021 during a road trip across the United States.

A few weeks later, police found Gabby's remains.

The following October, Brian's body was found in Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in Florida. Brian reportedly admitted to the murder in a notebook that was found next to his body.