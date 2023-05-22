Kansas City nightclub shooting leaves multiple dead

Kansas City, Missouri - At least three people died and two were injured following a shooting early Sunday at a nightclub in Kansas City, Missouri, police said.

Officers responded around 1:25 AM local time to reports of a shooting at Klymax Lounge and found five victims, said Officer Donna Drake, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department.



Two people were pronounced dead at the scene and another three were transported to the hospital by emergency medical crews. Officials said one of the deceased victims was found outside the lounge and the other was located inside.

A short time later, one of the people transported to the hospital was pronounced dead.

Another person at the hospital is in critical condition, and the other is considered stable at this time, Drake said.

Detectives and investigators are processing the scene for evidence and searching for potential witnesses.