Luigi Mangione hailed by people held in Pennsylvania prison during "strangest interview"

Huntington, Pennsylvania - People held in the same prison as Lugi Mangione, the main suspect in UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson's murder , were interviewed in a pretty unconventional way on Wednesday.

© Collage: IMAGO / Pond5 Images & JEFF SWENSEN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

NewsNation host Ashleigh Banfield experienced what she called "the strangest interview" she has ever conducted, as several persons imprisoned in Pennsylvania's State Correctional Institution shouted answers to questions she was asking live on air.

Fellow NewsNation reporter Alex Caprariello had been stationed outside the facility when incarcerated people began shouting "Free Luigi" and "Luigi's condition's suck" out of their cell windows.

On her show later in the evening, Banfield proceeded to ask them questions about Mangione, who is being held in the prison while a possible extradition to New York to face murder charges is being litigated.

Watching her on live TV, people in the Huntington facility were then able to shout audible answers to her questions. They said Mangione does not have a TV set in his cell, and called the food they were being served "terrible" and "B.S."

Mangione was arrested in Altoona, Pennsylvania on Monday after being found with a weapon that police described as a "ghost gun" similar to that used in the killing of Thompson.