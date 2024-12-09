Who is Luigi Mangione? New details revealed about UnitedHealthcare CEO murder suspect
New York, New York - A 26-year-old man was arrested Monday over the targeted killing of a health insurance executive on the streets of New York, with police crediting a McDonald's employee in Pennsylvania who spotted a suspicious-looking customer.
Investigators were interrogating Luigi Mangione in connection with last week's brazen murder, which triggered a nationwide manhunt and global headlines.
Mangione was being held by officers in Altoona, Pennsylvania, after being found with a weapon that police described as a "ghost gun" capable of firing 9MM rounds and equipped with a suppressor.
The man was identified in the fast-food restaurant in Altoona, New York Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said.
He had fake IDs, like those used by the killer, including one used to check in to a Manhattan hostel ahead of the attack, and a document that spoke to Mangione's "motivation and mindset," she said.
Mangione was born and raised in Maryland, studied at the Ivy League University of Pennsylvania, and had been living in Hawaii ahead of the killing.
"He matches the description of the identification we've been looking for. He's also in possession of several items that we believe will connect him to this incident," said New York Mayor Eric Adams.
Police told reporters that Mangione possessed material that suggested he had "ill-will towards corporate America."
Luigi Mangione arrested in connection with the murder of Brian Thompson
Detectives, who headed from New York to Altoona, had been looking into the possibility that the shooter used a long-barrel veterinary gun – normally used to euthanize animals – to commit the murder.
But officers said Monday that the firearm used in the killing may have been made on a 3-D printer.
The gunman walked up behind Brian Thompson, a senior executive at UnitedHealthcare – one of the country's largest medical insurers – and shot him dead last Wednesday in front of bystanders.
The attack was captured by a surveillance camera, and the footage was seen by millions around the world as interest in the manhunt and mystery over the killer's motives built to a frenzy.
Detectives said the suspect fled the crime scene on foot, before riding a bike to Central Park, and later boarding a bus from a terminal in the north of the city connecting New York to surrounding states and beyond.
Police have not confirmed media reports that the words "delay" and "deny" – language often used by insurance companies to reject claims – were written on shell casings found at the scene.
The highly profitable US medical insurance system is the source of deep frustration and anger among many due to its steep costs and limited coverage, and Thompson's death was greeted with an absence of sympathy by some.
A Facebook post mourning his loss, shared by UnitedHealth Group, racked up more than 71,000 laugh emojis within two days before the counter was disabled.
Mangione must now be extradited from Pennsylvania to New York to face murder charges, police said.
Cover photo: Collage: NYPD / AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@luigi.from.fiji