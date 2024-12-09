Who is Luigi Mangione? New details revealed about UnitedHealthcare CEO murder suspect

New York, New York - A 26-year-old man was arrested Monday over the targeted killing of a health insurance executive on the streets of New York, with police crediting a McDonald's employee in Pennsylvania who spotted a suspicious-looking customer.

26-year-old Luigi Mangione was arrested Monday over the targeted killing of a health insurance executive on the streets of New York. © Collage: NYPD / AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@luigi.from.fiji

Investigators were interrogating Luigi Mangione in connection with last week's brazen murder, which triggered a nationwide manhunt and global headlines.

Mangione was being held by officers in Altoona, Pennsylvania, after being found with a weapon that police described as a "ghost gun" capable of firing 9MM rounds and equipped with a suppressor.

The man was identified in the fast-food restaurant in Altoona, New York Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said.

He had fake IDs, like those used by the killer, including one used to check in to a Manhattan hostel ahead of the attack, and a document that spoke to Mangione's "motivation and mindset," she said.

Mangione was born and raised in Maryland, studied at the Ivy League University of Pennsylvania, and had been living in Hawaii ahead of the killing.

"He matches the description of the identification we've been looking for. He's also in possession of several items that we believe will connect him to this incident," said New York Mayor Eric Adams.

Police told reporters that Mangione possessed material that suggested he had "ill-will towards corporate America."