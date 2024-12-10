Luigi Mangione shouts about "insult to the intelligence" of Americans at extradition hearing

Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania - Luigi Mangione , the 26-year-old accused of murdering the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, shouted to reporters as police brought him inside an extradition hearing on Tuesday.

Luigi Mangione, the 26-year-old accused of murdering the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, shouted to reporters as police brought him inside an extradition hearing on Tuesday. © Collage: JEFF SWENSEN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Mangione was heard shouting, "It's completely out of touch and is an insult to the intelligence of the American people and their lived experience!" as he exited a police car outside of the courthouse.

He continued yelling and attempted to turn to face the hounds of reporters before he was pushed into the building by sheriffs.

Mangione wore an orange jumpsuit and remained handcuffed as he attended the hearing, which focused on his extradition from Pennsylvania to New York.

According to CNN, the suspect is fighting extradition to New York, where he is accused of gunning down Brian Thompson outside of a hotel in midtown Manhattan.

Mangione was also denied bail at Tuesday's hearing. In the meantime, he will be held at Pennsylvania's Huntingdon State Correctional Institution.

Police apprehended Mangione after receiving a tip from McDonald's employees in Altoona, Pennsylvania, where a customer had recognized the suspect.