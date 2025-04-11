Luigi Mangione legal team challenges push for death penalty in healthcare CEO murder trial

New York, New York - Lawyers for Luigi Mangione, who allegedly gunned down an American healthcare CEO in a brazen attack , have pushed back against the Trump administration's pursuit of the death penalty in the case, court filings showed Friday.

Luigi Mangione, accused killer of US insurance CEO Brian Thompson, attends a hearing at the Manhattan Supreme Court in New York City on February 21, 2025. © Steven Hirsch / POOL / AFP

Attorney General Pam Bondi asked federal prosecutors to seek the death penalty earlier this month in the case of the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, which brought to the surface deep public frustration with the lucrative US commercial healthcare system.

"Defendant Luigi Mangione seeks Court intervention now not merely because the Government has failed to follow [internal and external death penalty] procedures – but because it has abandoned them," Mangione's lawyers said in a filing to the Manhattan federal court.

"He seeks Court intervention because the Attorney General has explicitly stated that she has ordered the death penalty to 'carry out President [Donald] Trump's agenda to stop violent crime and Make America Safe Again.'"

Bondi called the murder "an act of political violence" that "may have posed grave risk of death to additional persons."

Many social media users have painted Mangione as a hero.

"The Attorney General's decision is explicitly and unapologetically political," Friday's defense filing added.

"This Court should not presume good faith by the Attorney General," it added accusing Bondi of prejudicing proceedings and demanding all communication on the death penalty issue be supplied to defense counsel.