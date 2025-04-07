Pam Bondi claims she gets death threats over Luigi Mangione: "Young people have lost their way"

Washington DC - Attorney General Pam Bondi recently claimed that she has been receiving death threats from young people after she requested that prosecutors seek the death penalty for accused murderer Luigi Mangione.

Attorney General Pam Bondi (r.) recently claimed she has been receiving death threats from young people for seeking the death penalty against Luigi Mangione. © Collage: IMAGO / UPI Photo & TheNews2

On Sunday, Bondi did an interview with Fox News, during which she was asked for her take on how some of Gen-Z appear to see Mangione as a "folk hero."

Bondi explained that President Donald Trump's directive to seek the death penalty "when possible" was very clear, and Mangione's case is the perfect instance of one that deserves it.

"I feel like these young people have lost their way," Bondi argued. "I was receiving death threats for seeking the death penalty on someone who was charged with an execution of a CEO."

Mangione is accused of gunning down UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in Manhattan back in December. He is now facing state and federal charges.

The case has received national attention, as it sparked heavy debate about flaws in the US healthcare system. Mangione has also become something of a celebrity among young people for both his alleged actions and good looks.

Last week, Bondi ordered prosecutors to seek the death penalty, arguing the murder was "an act of political violence."