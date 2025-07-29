DOJ lodges formal complaint against judge who criticized Trump

Washington DC - The Department of Justice filed a misconduct complaint against Judge James Boasberg after he made comments accusing President Donald Trump of undermining the judiciary.

Judge James Boasberg is facing a misconduct complaint from the Department of Justice after he criticized President Donald Trump. © AFP/Drew Angerer

"Today at my direction, [the DOJ] filed a misconduct complaint against US District Court Chief Judge James Boasberg for making improper public comments about President Trump," Attorney General Pam Bondi wrote on X on Monday.

The complaint had been reported by Fox News on Sunday, which claimed that Bondi's Chief of Staff Chad Mizelle had written and filed the complaint.

Boasberg has been one of the primary judges ruling on the Trump administration's brutal deportation of migrants to a notorious prison in El Salvador.

In mid-April, Boasberg said that the Trump administration behaved in "deliberate or reckless disregard" of an order blocking the deportation of 200 migrants to El Salvador without due process.