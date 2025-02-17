Netflix drops bombshell Gabby Petito docuseries about tragic murder case

Three and a half years after Gabby Petito's tragic murder , there is still huge interest in the complex case . Now Netflix has released a harrowing new documentary series on the shocking crime that rocked the world in 2021.

Gabby Petito (r.) and her boyfriend Brian Laundrie (l.) seemed like a perfect couple, but there were dark secrets hidden behind the facade. © Netflix

It was supposed to be the road trip of a lifetime for Gabby Petito (22) and her fiancé Brian Laundrie (23.)

The young couple drove through America's beautiful national parks in their self-constructed camper.

Everything looked perfect in photos and videos that they shared on social media.

It seemed to be a real fairytale relationship, but behind the shiny façade was a dark secret.

Her eventual murder via strangulation at the hands of her partner brought his domestic abuse to the forefront, and what began as a search for the missing girl turned into a frantic manhunt for Gabby's murderer.

Along the way, investigations discovered that Brian suffered from severe mental health problems and homicidal fantasies. But how did it get to this point, and could anyone have saved her?

The public interest in this harrowing criminal case was enormous, and now Netflix has released the whole story in a three-episode docuseries titled American Murder: Gabby Petito.

