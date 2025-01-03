New Orleans attack suspect's extreme views reportedly revealed in SoundCloud recordings

New Orleans, Louisiana - A SoundCloud account thought to belong to alleged New Orleans attacker Shamsud-Din Jabbar features audio rants about the evils of music, sex, drugs, and

Shamsud-Din Jabbar, who is suspected of killing at least 14 people in New Orleans in a truck attack, reportedly uploaded rants on SoundCloud. © Collage: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS & FBI / AFP

Jabbar is suspected of driving a pickup truck adorned with ISIS flag into New Year's Eve revelers on Wednesday morning, killing at least 14 and injuring dozens.

According to The Guardian, the voice heard in recordings posted on SoundCloud matches that of a verified video of Jabbar in an advertisement for his real-estate business.

The audio clips center on interpretations of religious scripture.

"Music entices us to illicit sex, vulgarity, violence, betrayal, arrogance, burglary, cheating, ingratitude to our spouses or others in general," the person speaking in the recordings says, identifying music as "Satan's voice."

"It drives us to waste our wealth, sever the ties to kinship, and even idolatry by calling us to worship the artist themselves."

Jabbar was born in the US and was a veteran who had served in Afghanistan. The 42-year-old was shot dead by police during Wednesday's attack.

On Thursday, the Council on American-Islamic Relations joined a chorus of voices condemning not only Jabbal's alleged actions in New Orleans, but also extremist groups like ISIS.

"His crime is the latest example of why cruel, merciless, bottom-feeding extremist groups have been rejected by the overwhelming majority of the Muslim world," the group said in a press release.